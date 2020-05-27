Why India’s ‘migrants’ walked back home

Why were they returning home and not waiting out the lockdown in big cities, some commentators asked.This exposed not just the lack of understanding over just how precarious the lives of these migrants were but also the fact that the big cities were not actually “home". Left out of Census estimates is the circular or seasonal migrant, who might go to a city to work for a period of time and then return home or go to a new place. The Census asks people in a village or town if their “usual place of residence" - somewhere they have lived for over six months - is different from where they are now. Hence it misses all those people who undertook a migration but then returned.