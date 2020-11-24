Why India must open its doors for RCEP

As it stands, RCEP binds some of the most dynamic economies, both developed and developing, without the de facto driver of global trade, the US. It should also serve as a framework where these 15 countries can deepen future trade cooperation. As countries across north and south-east Asia grow, RCEP’s value could increase, as a bloc that relies on two poles—China and Japan—that will have to shape regional trade patterns and consequent rules to safeguard those economic networks.