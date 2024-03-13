News
Mint Primer: Why India must trade up to be a $30 tn economy
Summary
- Trade deals are critical for easy market access and go a long way in attracting manufacturing investments.
India’s deal with the four-nation EFTA or European Free Trade Association may not see a huge jump in trade. But it’s important for another reason. Mint looks at the significance of free trade agreements for India going forward.
