Mint Primer: Why India must trade up to be a $30 tn economy

What is the status of India-EU trade talks?

In June 2022, India and the EU resumed their trade negotiations, stalled for nine years since 2013. The talks are currently on. Negotiations for a trade deal that first began in 2007 did not progress as there were differences in scope and expectations between the partners. The areas of disagreement were wide—tariffs on cars, wines, dairy products and liberalization of visa regime for Indian professionals. A deal will, no doubt, help boost bilateral trade significantly from the current $120 billion as the EU is India’s second largest trading partner and India is the EU’s 10th largest trading partner.