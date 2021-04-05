Why India needs a plan for climate talks

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
9 min read.10:00 PM ISTMontek Singh Ahluwalia,Utkarsh Patel
India will come under pressure during the upcoming climate change negotiations. What are its options?
NITI Aayog should study the many global climate change models, consult relevant stakeholders, and come up with a feasible path for reducing total emissions
At a time when the government is battling a covid-19 surge and trying to nurse an economic recovery, it may seem odd to focus on longer-term issues such as climate change. But the global climate change agenda leaves us with no option.
The 26th Conference of Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will review the experience since the Paris agreement of 2015, is to be held in November 2021 (CoP 26). Before that is US President Joe Biden’s climate summit in April and the G7 Summit in June—Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to both of these summits.