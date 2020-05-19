Why India needs more than liquidity dreams

The problem with this approach is that recent experience shows us that expecting banks to lend and the country to borrow hasn’t really worked. RBI has cut the repo rate (the rate of interest at which RBI lends to banks, typically for the short-term) from 6.5% in January 2019 to 4.4% now. But banks haven’t been able to lend more (and in the process create liquidity). The failure of this can be seen in the fact that non-food credit growth in 2019-20 was at 7.6%, the lowest in nearly a decade and a half.