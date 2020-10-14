NEW DELHI : As around 47% people succumbing to covid-19 infection were comorbid and aged below 60 years, which means suffering from hypertension, diabetes, cardiac diseases and others, the government needs to focus on comorbid young adults that constitute the largest workforce in India to prevent economic loss, public health experts have said.

According to the health ministry data, while 53% deaths were reported among 60 years old and above, 35% deaths were recorded in the age group of 45-60 years, 10% in aged 26-44 years and 1% each in the age group of 18-25 years and below 17 years. In the age group of 45-60 years, 13.9% had comorbidities and1.5% had no comorbidity. Among the patients below 45 years of age, those with comorbidities accounted for 8.8% of the fatalities while 0.2% did not have any comorbidity.

“The overall Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is 15 times higher in those with co-morbidities than without. When we do a deep dive and look closely in different age groups, CFR is 44 times in those with co-morbidities for age group below 45 years. This figure reduces to 10 times for the group between 45-60 years," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“Since those below 60 years are considered to be the most productive age group, more resources should be directed at managing young adults with comorbidities infected with Covid-19," he said adding that India is having an epidemic of hypertension and diabetes. The CFR is those with comorbidities would be amongst these. These are the silent killers. That is show no symptoms in the initial stages and go undetected, Kant said.

In the age group of 60 years and above, 24.6% had comorbidities and 4.8% had no comorbidity. The overall case fatality rate of people with comorbidities in India stands at 17.9% and for those without comorbidities, it is 1.2%. The data indicates that India’s most productive age group having comorbidities is also at a very high risk similar to elderly which can directly impact the labour workforce in the country.

“The working age population without any comorbidity must join the labour market at once. Even if they will contact the virus the recovery rate is very high in India. Precautionary measures are sufficient to send people to the labour market if they have no comorbidity," said Arup Mitra, professor of Economics at the Institute of Economic Growth, University of Delhi.

“Public campaign must begin in these lines for the revival of the economy. The workforce participation from supply side is not going to have any drop once the fear is wiped out from the mind of the people. It is high time that demand stimulus must be given to encourage people to participate in the labour market. Supplies will pour in as soon as demand for labour picks up steadily," he said.

The cumulative Positivity Rate of covid-19 currently is 8.04% with total tally of cases reaching at 72, 51, 918 with toll touching 111128 on Wednesday. At least 63,509 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. At least 730 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Dr Deepak Verma, Internal Medicine, Columbia Asia Hospital, Ghaziabad argued that India is reopening the economic activities slowly scaling them to pre-pandemic levels, it is important to make people aware of the risks. “Not following public health guidelines can rise the number of affected people across age groups exponentially. In the longer-term measures, the government's NCD control programme must look beyond the clinical aspects of disease prevention and focus on behavioral change for a healthy lifestyle," Verma said.

As the winter season is setting in, there are high chances of various other diseases may also circulate along with covid-19. “Almost all States/UTs of the country are affected by covid-19. Given the seasonal pattern of epidemic prone diseases observed every year in our country like Dengue, Malaria, Seasonal Influenza, Leptospirosis, Chikungunya, Enteric fever, etc., can not only present as a diagnostic dilemma but may co-exist in covid-19 cases," said the union health ministry.

“This poses a challenge in clinical and laboratory diagnosis of COVID, and has a bearing on the clinical management and patient outcomes. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued Guidelines for management of co-infection of covid-19 with other seasonal epidemic prone diseases," it said.

