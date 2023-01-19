Why India needs a fresh fertilizer policy

Heavy subsidies have prompted many farmers to use chemical fertilizers like urea, which leads to higher productivity, but affects soil fertility in the long run. Excessive and inefficient use of fertilizers leads to nutrient losses to the environment and could also result in drinking water contamination and impact human lives as a result of unsafe storage practices, as per a UN report. Also, with the subsidy being released directly to companies, technology-inefficient companies are being protected. While attempts have been made to reform the fertilizer policy, they had to be rolled back after pressure from various quarters.