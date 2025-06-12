Why India’s law firms are in a disputes hiring frenzy
Summary
In an era of escalating disputes influenced by economic growth and new regulations, law firms are swiftly expanding their dispute practices. Insights from industry leaders reveal how specialized knowledge is becoming paramount for effective resolution.
Law firms in India are racing to build bigger and sharper disputes teams as business battles grow more tangled and the rules of the game keep shifting. Even within disputes teams, generalists are losing ground as law firms now prefer domain specialists.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story