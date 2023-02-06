Why India’s monetary policy is still effective, in 5 charts

But the RBI’s task may not be done yet. The inflation momentum—or month-on-month price changes—has started slowing, but two months do not make a trend. The pullback was mainly due to a seasonal drop in vegetable prices, rather than a generalized price decline. By December 2022, items with 81% weight in the consumer price index (CPI) basket had inflation above 4%, and 51% had inflation over 6%—most being items of daily consumption. In other words, headline inflation has come down, but the cost of living has not. What the RBI does will be known on Wednesday.