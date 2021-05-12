Why India’s second wave has been deadlier explained in five charts

Given that the chances of under-reporting are higher in regions where the health capacity is stretched, and this is likely to reflect in the detection of both cases and deaths, a useful metric to track is the case-adjusted fatality rates. Given that both the numerator and the denominator in this ratio are under-counts, the ratio itself provides a more accurate picture of the state of the health crisis than either cases or deaths.

