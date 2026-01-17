Why India skipped the BRICS Naval Exercise held near South Africa's coast? MEA clarifies ‘not a regular…’

MEA Randhir Jaiswal, in response to India's non-participation in the 'BRICS Naval Exercise', clarified that that it was not a regular or institutionalised BRICS activity, nor did all BRICS members take part in it.

India and Brazil – both BRICS members, opted out of the drills which kicked off near the South African coast.

"We clarify that the exercise in question was entirely a South African initiative in which some BRICS members took part. It was not a regular or institutionalised BRICS activity, nor did all BRICS members take part in it. India has not participated in previous such activities. The regular exercise that India is a part of in this context is the IBSAMAR maritime exercise that brings together the navies of India, Brazil, and South Africa. The last edition of IBSAMAR was held in October 2024."

The BRICS acronym is derived from the initial letters of the founding member countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

South Africa is serving as the current chair of BRICS.

What was the ‘BRICS Naval Exercise’? Joint naval drills involving several members of the BRICS bloc, including China, Russia and Iran, kicked off near South Africa's coast on 9 January.

China, as per a statement issued by the nation's defence ministry, had said the exercises are “joint operations to safeguard vital shipping lanes and economic activities, " reported Al Jazeera.

As per multiple foreign media reports, Chinese, Russian and Iranian ships were seen moving into and out of the harbour that serves South Africa’s top naval base in Simon’s Town, south of Cape Town, where the Indian Ocean meets the Atlantic Ocean.

On Friday, 16 January, the US criticised South Africa for inviting Iran for the drills at a time when anti-government protests have gripped the Islamic Republic.

US criticises South Africa United States claimed that South Africa’s defence ministry did not follow instructions from its own government to ask Iranian warships to leave South African waters.

According to the US, these Iranian ships were taking part in naval exercises near South Africa, and despite orders from higher authorities, the defence ministry allegedly allowed them to stay.

"South Africa can't lecture the world on 'justice' while cozying up to Iran," US said in a statement, reported BBC. In response, South Africa's defence ministry said it was launching an inquiry to get to the root of what it described as "serious allegations".

In a strongly worded statement posted on its social media accounts, the US embassy in South Africa said it noted with "concern and alarm" reports that the country's defence minister and its defence forces had defied government orders to ask Iran to leave.