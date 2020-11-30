Why inflation stands in the way of India’s growth recovery

To be sure, many economists expect inflation to cool in the coming months. As food prices come down because of a bountiful harvest and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic get repaired, inflation will no longer be as big a risk as it is now, they say. But they have been reading the inflation tea leaves wrong for the past several months. Since April, most economists have maintained that high inflation will be ‘transitory’. Yet, it has assumed a permanence throughout the year, driven largely by high food prices.