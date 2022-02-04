Industrialist Anand Mahindra , who is known for sharing interesting and witty posts on social media, took to Twitter on Friday to show the world a bizarre video of a truck that made him doubt the engineers at Mahindra Trucks.

The video shows an overloaded truck that attempted to climb an inclined surface, in the process of which, ends up looking like an aeroplane about to take off.

This is so because its front two tires rise up in the air while two people have climbed on the bonnet holding on to the ropes that are keeping the load on the truck in place.

Mahindra captioned the video with: “The Auto Industry uses “Quality Function Deployment" (QFD) a structured approach to defining customer needs & translating them into specs of products to meet those needs. I don’t believe our engineers took these ‘needs’ into account when designing this Mahindra Supro Truck (sic)."

The Auto Industry uses “Quality Function Deployment (QFD) a structured approach to defining customer needs & translating them into specs of products to meet those needs. I don’t believe our engineers took these ‘needs’ into account when designing this Mahindra Supro Truck! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/CHGHj0Xwtz — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 4, 2022

Twitter users had interesting reactions to offer in reply of the video.

“Cinemas recreate these scenes? OR These ppl take a leaf out of cinemas?? Next time we see a truck flying, this scene will be proof (sic)," wrote one person.

Cinemas recreate these scenes?

OR

These ppl take a leaf out of cinemas??

Next time we see a truck flying, this scene will be proof. — #HastagPrasad (@PrasadHastag) February 4, 2022

Another person said: “Being from a farmers family, I can say lots of such adventures are part of farmers daily life on the field. A huge potential is untapped at the ground level in Indian farming. We need more innovation literally at gross route levels (sic)."

A person also shared a video in the reply section where a driver can be seen bringing a truck back to balance with a common but innovative method.

Another one shared a video where workers can be seep adopting fun ways to get their work done.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.