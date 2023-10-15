Why is APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary celebrated as World Students Day?
World Students' Day is celebrated on October 15 every year to honour former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's contributions to the field of education. The occasion coincides with the late teacher's birth anniversary. India's 11th president – dubbed the Missile Man of India – was an eminent scientist and administrator who worked for more than four decades with the Defence Research and Development Organisation.