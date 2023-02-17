Why is BJP sparring with investor George Soros amid Adani-Hindenburg row?
The Narendra Modi-led government has found itself sparring with billionaire financier-philanthropist George Soros after the latter said Adani's troubles would “significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government”.
As the Adani-Hindenburg controversy rages on, the Narendra Modi-led government has found itself sparring with billionaire financier-philanthropist George Soros. The development came after the 92-year-old said the conglomerate’s troubles would “significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government". The BJP was quick to counter that Soros wanted to ‘destroy’ Indian democracy and wanted some "hand-picked" people to run the government.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×