Why is BMC proposing a hike in public toilet charges? Here are charges that Mumbaikars can face

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed introducing a ₹1 charge for using public urinals in Mumbai, which are currently free. The civic body has also suggested increasing the fee for washrooms from ₹2 to ₹5, and for bathing facilities from ₹5 to ₹10, Indian Express reported.

The proposal has been submitted to civic group leaders and comes amid concerns from operators of the city’s 846 public pay-and-use toilet complexes over the rising cost of maintaining these facilities.

At present, urinals can be used free of charge, while washrooms cost ₹2 and bathing facilities are priced at ₹5. If approved, the revised rates would make urinal use chargeable for the first time.

Why is BMC proposing a hike in public toilet charges? The civic administration has cited the rising operational expenses faced by private agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that manage public toilet complexes built by the BMC.

“While the development is carried out by the BMC, the public toilets are managed by private sansthas. They are left to manage the toilets on their own, which entails bearing the costs of cleaning, washing the premises, repairing any small or big damages, amongst other commercial charges. Besides this, the entities also appoint a caretaker to manage the premises, which further increases the operational charges for them,” a senior BMC official told The Indian Express.

According to the civic body, the proposed increase would help operators cover their growing maintenance expenses. The additional revenue generated through the revised charges would remain with the agencies managing the facilities.

“The increased rates will help the operators to manage their rising cost of maintenance as the entire surplus will be kept by them,” an official said.

BMC plans new policy for public toilet maintenance Apart from revising user charges, the BMC has proposed a policy covering the reconstruction, renovation and repair of existing public toilets, along with the development of new facilities.

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Senior civic officials said the proposed policy would include digital monitoring systems and a mechanism to address complaints from the public.

The revised rates are expected to apply to public pay-and-use toilet complexes. However, charges at community toilets may not change under the proposal.

Mumbai has approximately 8,173 community toilet complexes, of which 3,110 are operated by the BMC, according to civic officials.

Activists raise concerns over access to sanitation The proposed increase has triggered concerns about the affordability of public sanitation facilities, particularly for economically weaker sections who rely on them for their daily needs.

Sitaram Shelar, convenor of the citizens’ collective Pani Haq Samiti, told the publication that providing access to sanitation was a fundamental responsibility of municipal authorities.