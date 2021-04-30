A national immunisation policy must be followed in the country, said Supreme Court on Friday regarding the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

A three-judge bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao and Ravindra Bhat raised questions regarding the procurement of the vaccines as well and asked why the central government cannot buy 100% of the requirement.

"Why can't the Centre follow national immunization program policy with respect to Covid vaccines," asked Justice Chandrachud.

With respect to exclusion of marginalised communities from the vaccination drive, the court said: "Fifty-nine crore Indians in 18-45 age group constitute a large segment. How will the poor and marginalised people find money to get vaccinated? We cannot have this private sector model."

Commenting on the government's pricing and procurement policy, the apex court said that vaccines that states have to procure are overpriced.

"AstraZeneca is providing vaccines at a far lower price to the US citizens. Then why should we be paying so much? Manufacturers are charging you ₹150 but ₹300 or ₹400 to states. Why should we as a nation pay this, the price difference becomes 30 to 40,000 crores?" Justice Ravindra Bhat was quoted as saying.

"Centre should show investment by it to ramp up the manufacture of vaccines. This will be the most important intervention by the central government when private manufacturers have been funded to produce vaccines," said Justice Chandrachud.

The Supreme Court also asked what has been done to provide treatment to healthcare professionals who are contacting coronavirus infection.

Taking up the issue of FIRs being filed against people for putting out their grievances on social media, the court said that any such clamp down on information will be treated as contempt of our court.

"Let us hear the voices of our citizens and not clampdown," the top court said.

“It is a grave concern to me as a citizen or judge. If citizens communicate their grievances on social media, we do not want to clamp down on information," Justice DY Chandrahud.

"We will treat this as contempt if any citizen is harassed if they want a bed or oxygen. We are in a humanitarian crisis," he added.

The court insisted that there should not be any presumption that the grievances raised on the internet by citizens are false.

















Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.