Why is Centre reviewing National Mineral Policy, 2019? Critical minerals, recycling on agenda

The Centre is set to undertake a comprehensive review of the National Mineral Policy, 2019, to address emerging requirements in the mining sector, with a focus on critical minerals, recycling and deep-sea resources, according to sources.

The Ministry of Mines has decided to constitute a nine-member committee to examine the existing policy in view of recent developments and changing needs in the sector, the sources said.

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The committee will be chaired by the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Mines. It will assess the provisions of the existing policy that require changes and recommend a comprehensive revision to bring it in line with the evolving needs of the mineral sector.

The panel has been asked to submit its recommendations within two months of its constitution, the sources added.

What is the National Mineral Policy, 2019? The National Mineral Policy, 2019, was approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was introduced to improve the regulation and sustainable development of the mining sector while addressing the concerns of people affected by mining projects, particularly those living in tribal areas.

The policy aimed to establish a more transparent, effective and implementable framework for the sector. It emphasised better regulation and enforcement, balanced social and economic development, and the adoption of sustainable mining practices.

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Why is the policy being reviewed? The proposed review is intended to account for developments in the mineral sector since the policy was formulated in 2019. The focus on critical minerals, recycling and deep-sea resources reflects the need to reassess the policy in light of emerging requirements.

The committee will identify areas where existing provisions need modification and recommend changes to strengthen the policy framework for the mining sector.

It also included provisions to boost the mining sector, such as measures to encourage exploration, attract private investment, promote ease of doing business and ensure scientific and sustainable mining.

B K Bhatia, mining industry expert and former Director General of the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI), said that the revision of the National Mineral Policy, 2019, has become imperative in view of significant changes in the mineral sector, the emerging strategic importance of critical and strategic minerals, and the Mines Ministry's initiative to review and recast the MMDR Act, 1957.

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"The revised policy should provide a forward-looking framework for unlocking India's mineral potential, attracting investment and advanced technologies, strengthening mineral security and enhancing the contribution of the mining sector to the national economy," he said.

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Pankaj Satija, Co-Chair of the FICCI Mining Committee, said the National Mineral Policy dates back to 2019 and is under continuous evolution due to its importance in nation-building.

"A lot has changed since then. Mining jurisdictions across the world have revised their policies around national priorities, supply-chain resilience, value addition within the country and sustainable development," he said.

India, too, has moved forward through progressive initiatives, including amendments to the mining law and the introduction of the National Critical Mineral Mission.

"A fresh look at the mineral policy would be timely to bring it in line with these reforms and the country's needs in critical minerals, exploration and responsible mining. Industry would welcome the opportunity to contribute to such a review," he said.

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