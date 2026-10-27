Tamil Nadu: Why is Chennai making digital payments mandatory for liquor purchases above ₹1,000 from November 1?

Liquor buyers in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, will have to switch to digital payments for purchases above ₹1,000 from November 1 and above ₹500 from January 1, 2027, according to news agency PTI. The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), which currently operates 4,048 retail liquor shops, is pushing for greater transparency, stronger financial accountability, and operational efficiency.

Advertisement

Why is Tasmac pushing for digital payments? PTI, quoting an official, reported that the administration had received multiple complaints about retailers charging prices higher than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

The official said digital payments would ensure that all transactions were recorded in real time, along with their exact amounts and timestamps. This would help prevent overcharging and ensure that sales revenue was transferred directly to official bank accounts.

"While options for UPI, debit, and credit cards are already available, a vast majority of transactions continue to happen in cash," he said, adding, "Handling large amounts of physical currency daily has created significant operational hurdles for shop staff, including safety risks during cash transit, account discrepancies, and the risk of counterfeit currency."

Advertisement

Customers making purchases below these limits will retain the option to pay in cash or through digital means. To maintain strict control, Tasmac has banned staff from accepting payments through personal QR codes or individual bank accounts, the official added.

Notice boards mandatory at liquor shops As part of the implementation plan, all TASMAC outlets will be required to display prominent notice boards measuring 2 feet by 3 feet, informing customers about the new payment rules.

The notices are intended to ensure that customers are aware of the digital payment requirement before making purchases.

The corporation has directed district managers to oversee preparations and ensure that outlets comply with the new guidelines.

District managers have been assigned responsibility for auditing point-of-sale (POS) machines at liquor outlets and checking whether the equipment is functioning properly.

Advertisement

They must also ensure adequate network connectivity so that digital transactions can be processed without disruption.

Weekly reviews will be conducted to monitor implementation and address operational issues arising during the transition.

"To ensure smooth implementation, all shops will display prominent 2x3 feet notice boards informing customers of the rules," he said, adding that district managers had been tasked with auditing POS machines, ensuring proper network connectivity and conducting weekly reviews to oversee the transition.

What happens if staff violate the new rules? The official stated that violations of the new rule would lead to disciplinary action against the employees concerned. Every shop will also be required to issue physical bills for every purchase and hand over liquor bottles only after verifying the transaction on official point-of-sale (POS) machines.

Advertisement

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.