Home >News >India >'Why is Delhi being fortified': Rahul Gandhi on increased security around farmers' protest sites
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

'Why is Delhi being fortified': Rahul Gandhi on increased security around farmers' protest sites

2 min read . 04:05 PM IST Staff Writer , Edited By Sneha

  • Police have erected concrete barricades, spread concertina wire and hammered long metal spikes at the key protests sites
  • Gandhi also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding his statement on the suspension of the three contentious farm laws for 18 months

Directing several questions at the BJP-led central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the issues raised by protesting farmers need to be resolved urgently.

Directing several questions at the BJP-led central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the issues raised by protesting farmers need to be resolved urgently.

"Delhi is surrounded by farmers. They are the people who give us sustenance. Why is Delhi being converted into a fortress?" asked Gandhi as security around the areas where the farmers are camping has been beefed up.

"Delhi is surrounded by farmers. They are the people who give us sustenance. Why is Delhi being converted into a fortress?" asked Gandhi as security around the areas where the farmers are camping has been beefed up.

Police have erected concrete barricades, spread concertina wire and hammered long metal spikes at the key protests sites.

"Why are we threatening, beating and killing them? Why is the government not talking to them and resolving this problem? This problem is not good for the country," said Gandhi.

The Congress leader had on Tuesday shared pictures of the barricades on Twitter and written "build bridges, not walls".

He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday regarding his statement on the suspension of the three contentious farm laws for 18 months.

"PM is saying that the offer is still on the table to postpone the laws for two years. What does it mean? Either you believe that you need to get rid of the laws or you do not," said Gandhi.

"I feel this issue needs to be resolved as soon as possible and the government needs to listen as farmers are not going away," he added.

Gandhi further presented his views on the privatisation of government entities that were presented in the Union Budget on 1 February.

"I had expected from the Budget that the government will provide support to 99% of India's population. But this Budget is that of the 1% population. You snatched away money from people in the small and medium industry, workers, farmers, forces and put it in the pockets of five to ten people," he said.

"India needs to put money in the hands of its people. Because if we want to restart our economy, it will only be through consumption. It is not possible from the supply side," the Congress leader added.

Gandhi had hit out at the Budget earlier as well, alleging that the Narendra Modi government plans to handover India's assets to "crony capitalists".

The government on Monday budgeted 1.75 lakh crore from stake sale in public sector companies and financial institutions, including two PSU banks and an insurance company, in the next fiscal.

