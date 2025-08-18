Why is Election Commission silent on voter additions in Maharashtra? asks Gaurav Gogoi amid ‘vote chori’ row

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Monday criticised Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's recent statement targeting Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing the poll body head of bias.

Gogoi criticised the CEC's remarks, saying it has ‘undermined’ the reputation of the constitutional post.

"Why didn't the Chief Election Commissioner make the same request to the BJP? They've also held a press conference, but why isn't the Chief Election Commissioner treating the BJP the same way as the Congress? I think the Chief Election Commissioner, through his press conference, has only undermined the reputation of this constitutional post."

Gogoi also questioned the Election Commission about its ‘silence’ on addition of 70 Lakh voters between Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Maharashtra.

"In its press conference yesterday, the EC (Election Commission) raised questions about the political parties when they had to explain why they were conducting SIR in a hurry. EC was silent on SIR in Bihar. They were also silent on how new 70 lakh voters were added between Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections....It is clear that EC is under such officials who are not unbiased

Regarding Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan's nomination as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, Gogoi said that the INDIA alliance leaders have had several discussions about the upcoming Vice Presidential election and that he expects a consensus to be reached soon.

"The INDIA alliance leaders have had a few discussions on this matter and I'm expecting that there would be a consensus and we would hear the discussion made public very soon."

Earlier today, the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders continued their protest in Parliament premises against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar.

The protests have continued despite the Election Commission clarifying on the allegations on Sunday, while also asking Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to submit a signed affidavit with proof of his claims of election rigging.

MPs, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Kanimozhi and others, protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of 'vote chori' against the BJP and the Election Commission of India.

The opposition parties have been protesting against the revision of voter lists since the commencement of the Parliament monsoon session on July 21, with the treasury benches accusing the Opposition of disrupting Parliament proceedings.

Calling the ongoing exercise 'Silent Invisible Rigging' of votes, the INDIA bloc leaders held banners calling for the stop of 'Vote chori.'A day earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar refuted all the recent "vote theft" claims made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the Election Commission of India (ECI) while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

He termed allegations of bias by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabhas an "insult" to the Constitution of India. CEC also asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to either furnish a signed affidavit or apologise to the nation for his remarks.