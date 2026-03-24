Why is ‘India lockdown again’ trending amid Middle East conflict and after six years of COVID-19?

People searched “India Lockdown again”, “Lockdown news” on Tuesday amid the ongoing Middle East conflict and six years after COVID-19.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an infectious illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Beginning in January 2020, it spread across the globe, leading to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a global health emergency, which was officially ended in May 2023.

Why ‘India lockdown again, 'lockdown news' are trending "India lockdown again, "lockdown news" are trending due to memories from six years ago, as after months of facing thousands of daily cases, numerous deaths, and conducting a massive vaccination campaign, India has successfully controlled COVID-19 and currently does not face any significant threat from the virus, which was first identified in Wuhan, China.

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Although the disease has not been completely eradicated, with only seven active cases reported and 30581 people discharged as of 2 February, the situation remains largely under control, with no immediate reason for concern or the reimposition of lockdowns.

‘Is lockdown again in India 2026?’ The central government has not announced lockdown again in this year.

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A look at nationwide lockdown news announcement in 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown on evening of 24 March, 2020 for 21 days, restricting the movement of the country’s 1.38 billion (138 crore) people as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic. This measure followed a 14-hour voluntary public curfew on March 22 and the implementation of various regulations in other COVID-19-affected countries. At the time the lockdown was enforced, India had around 500 confirmed coronavirus cases.

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Watch PM Modi's lockdown announcement in 2020:

Middle East conflict The conflict in Middle East escalated following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israeli cities such as Tel Aviv, Eilat, and Dimona, as well as on US military bases across the region. Israel responded with strikes across western and central Iran, including Tehran.

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The situation has disrupted trade and energy supplies, particularly through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, creating a global energy crisis and raising crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, noting the constantly evolving situation in Middle East, the Prime Minister on Tuesday said its negative impacts are likely to continue for some time and urged citizens to stay prepared for all eventualities.

Highlighting the “serious side effects of the war,” he drew parallels with India’s response to COVID-19, when expert committees had helped tackle major challenges. He added that the seven empowered groups will now address the effects of the conflict, formulating strategies on fuel, fertilisers, gas, supply chains, and inflation.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, he reaffirmed that India views dialogue and diplomacy as the only path to restoring peace in Middle East.

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He also noted that India remains in regular contact with all parties, including Iran, Israel, and the United States, to emphasise de-escalation.