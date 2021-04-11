Why is India set to review its oil import contracts

Opec+, which controls 40% of the world’s crude oil, aims to unify petroleum pricing of its members. Indian retailers purchase two-thirds of their oil requirement on fixed annual contracts. Opec+ assures supplies of the contracted quantity for the buyer, while price and other terms are balanced in favour of the supplier. The buyer is obligated to lift the contracted quantity, inform six weeks in advance of the quantum required and pay a price announced by the producer, while the supplier has the option to give less than the contracted amount. Thus, international price fluctuations do not influence cost of imported oil.