The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Union Government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and the subsequent creation of two Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The political circles kept buzzing about what the verdict meant for Jammu and Kashmir while few people paid attention to what Ladakh thought. Things are not that simple in the Union Territory as the people living in the Leh and Kargil regions disagree on the verdict. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apex Body Leh (ABL), the body representing social, religious, and political bodies from Leh welcomed the apex court's decision and called it a strong step in the direction of strengthening national integration, a IndianExpress report said. The body also sounded optimistic about the demand for a full statehood to Ladakh. “The (Article 370) judgment raised the hope that the Central government would reassess the situation and give Ladakh its due by elevating it as a full-fledged state… The large area, highly patriotic population waiting for due recognition, need for faster development, strategic location, and distinct ethnic and cultural identity eminently entitled Ladakh to be made a state," the statement from the ABL said.

However, things were not that smooth in Kargil with Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) calling the verdict “unsatisfactory." “We respectfully disagree with the Hon’ble SC judgment on #Article370. It's sad that little attention was given to #Ladakh. We strongly advocate for Ladakh's full-fledged statehood and the sixth schedule," Sajjad Kargili a KDA member posted on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video posted on X, Sajjad Kargili also warned that the Supreme Court verdict sets a bad precedent for the federal structure of the Constitution as the apex court has validated the downgrading of a state to a Union Territory without the concurrence of the respective legislature of the state.

How did Ladakh react to abrogation of Article 370? In 2019, when the news dropped that the Centre had decided to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh into two Union Territories, protests broke out in many regions of Ladakh. The people of Ladakh expressed various concerns about their distinct identity and demanded that the statehood must be restored and Ladakh should be placed under the sixth schedule of the Constitution.

The sixth schedule safeguards the rights of indigenous and tribal communities through the establishment and operation of self-governing regional units referred to as autonomous district councils or ADCs. Currently, some regions of northeastern states like Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Tripura are under the sixth schedule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has formed a High Powered Committee to address all the concerns but issues erupted over the agenda and formation of the committee.

