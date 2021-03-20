A team of experts should probe the reason for the upsurge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra , said senior BJP leaders and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday.

He was speaking to the media after attending a meeting with Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut and district officials at the divisional commissionerate.

"I feel a team of experts should be constituted to study the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. Maharashtra is no different from other states, but then why is it witnessing such a surge in infections?" Fadnavis said.

He said that the rise in daily count could not be because of increased testing as other states are conducting more tests per million of their population.

Fadnavis also raised concerns about the Covid-19 vaccination drive, stating that the inoculation process is going at a slow pace and should be picked up.

Cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 25,681 new Covid-19 cases, 14,400 recoveries and 70 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Friday.

With this, the total cases surged to 24,22,021 including 1,77,560 active cases and 21,89,965 total recoveries. However, the death toll mounted to 53,208 including the new deaths.

Out of this, Nagpur district reported 3,235 new Covid-19 cases, 1245 recoveries and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Civil Surgeon Nagpur. The total cases escalate to 1,85,787 including 1,55,655 total recoveries. The death toll mounted to 4563 in the district.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday: "Number of Covid-19 patients had increased in September 2020 as well. But today we have the vaccine as a shield. Citizens should get vaccinated. Rules should be followed so that there's no infection. But if rules aren't followed, strict measures will be taken in near future."

Noting that the situation has become grimmer, the CM said that a lockdown is an option but he trusts people to follow the norms on their own.

As per a directive issued by the state government, all private offices, except related to health and essential services, will function at 50% capacity.

