Why is Mihirkant Upadhyaya pursuing an MBA despite having 3 Degrees, a PhD and years of experience at Intel?

Dr Mihirkant Upadhyaya has a degree in Computer Engineering, two postgraduate qualifications in Physics and Nanoscale Engineering, a PhD in Nanoscale Science and Engineering and more than a decade of experience at Intel Corporation. Yet, he has returned to university to pursue another qualification — an MBA in Supply Chain and Operations at the University of Washington.

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Upadhyaya, who works as a senior supply chain technical programme manager at Intel, is expected to graduate from the university’s Foster School of Business in June 2027. He currently has a GPA of 4.00, according to his profile.

While his existing qualifications span engineering, physics and advanced semiconductor research, his current role involves supplier relationships, equipment procurement and compliance across international markets. An MBA could help complement this technical background with a broader understanding of business strategy, operations and management.

However, Upadhyaya’s profile does not specify his personal motivation for pursuing the MBA or whether he is targeting a particular role after graduation.

From computer engineering to a PhD in nanoscale science Upadhyaya’s academic journey began with a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from Bharati Vidyapeeth University in Pune in 2007. He subsequently earned a master’s degree in Physics from the University of Rochester in 2008, followed by an MS in Nanoscale Engineering in 2010 and a PhD in Nanoscale Science and Engineering in 2014 from the State University of New York at Albany.

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His doctoral research focused on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, including developing simulation models to predict the printability of mask defects and investigating EUV reflectivity loss mechanisms. Both areas are relevant to the challenges involved in advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

His research earned him the Student Scholarship Award from the International Symposium on EUV Lithography, where he was selected from more than 200 candidates worldwide, according to his profile.

His academic interests also evolved during his undergraduate years. Although he initially chose computer engineering, he began studying physics independently, attended a summer school at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics and completed his final-year project at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.

That shift from engineering to fundamental science eventually led him towards semiconductor research and technology development.

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How his career at Intel evolved Upadhyaya joined Intel in April 2015 as a technology development engineer in the company’s Components Research division. He worked on developing plasma etching processes for integrated circuit manufacturing and received two divisional awards for process development and yield improvements, according to his profile.

In September 2020, he moved into an R&D supply chain engineering role, helping ramp up and qualify a new advanced packaging facility in Oregon. He received another divisional award for his contribution to enabling high-volume manufacturing of next-generation integrated circuit nodes.

Since August 2022, he has worked as a senior supply chain technical programme manager at Intel in Hillsboro, Oregon.

His responsibilities include managing supplier relationships for semiconductor manufacturing equipment procurement across North America, Europe and Asia. He also leads audit activities and supports organisational compliance.

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He has received the Intel Foundry Excellence Award in 2025 and the Global Supply Chain Divisional Award in 2023, according to his profile.

Why pursue an MBA after a PhD? A PhD and an MBA serve different purposes. While doctoral research develops deep expertise in a specialised field, an MBA typically focuses on areas such as business strategy, operations, financial decision-making, organisational management and leadership.

For a professional working at the intersection of semiconductor technology and global supply chains, these disciplines can be complementary.

Advanced semiconductor manufacturing depends not only on research and engineering, but also on equipment procurement, supplier performance, production planning, risk management and coordination across international markets. An understanding of these business and operational functions can be valuable alongside technical expertise.

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Upadhyaya’s MBA specialisation in Supply Chain and Operations is closely related to his current responsibilities at Intel. The programme could help him broaden his understanding of how technical decisions interact with business priorities and operational requirements.

That said, these are potential professional benefits rather than a confirmed explanation of his decision. His profile does not explicitly state why he enrolled in the MBA programme.

His educational journey nevertheless illustrates how professionals can continue developing their skills after establishing themselves in a specialised technical career. Rather than replacing his previous qualifications, the MBA adds a business-management dimension to his background in engineering, scientific research and supply chain operations.

From four completed degrees to an MBA Upadhyaya’s current programme is his fifth qualification, following his bachelor's degree, two master's degrees and doctorate.

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He is pursuing the MBA while continuing his professional responsibilities at Intel. His current GPA stands at 4.00, with graduation expected in June 2027.

His interests extend beyond academics and semiconductor manufacturing. In spring 2025, he completed a 14-day trek to Everest Base Camp, reaching an altitude of 5,364 metres. Six international record-keeping organisations reportedly certified him as the most academically qualified individual to complete the trek.

Originally from Noida, India, and now based in Hillsboro, Oregon, Upadhyaya is also preparing for a planned Mount Everest summit attempt in 2028. His preparation for the base camp trek included summiting Mount St Helens twice and Mount Hood once, alongside running, weight training and tennis.

His path from computer engineering to a PhD, a career in semiconductor technology and supply chain management, and now an MBA spans several disciplines. The latest qualification could broaden his expertise beyond the technical side of the industry, although his stated reasons for pursuing it remain unclear.

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