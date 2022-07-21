Amid the row over 5% GST on packaged daily use food items like , Paneer Butter Masala started trending on Twitter. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor today tweeted sharing the meme on GST, “I don't know who comes up with these brilliant WhatsAPP forwards but this one skewers the folly of the GST as few jokes have!"

I don't know who comes up with these brilliant WhatsAPP forwards but this one skewers the folly of the GST as few jokes have! pic.twitter.com/zcDGzgGOIQ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2022

Earlier, Tharoor slammed the government over GST rate hike. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said," This GST rate hike is breathtakingly irresponsible at a time of mounting economic difficulties for most Indians. The Aam Aadmi will bear the brunt of the burden even as inflation eats into his earnings. Does this government believe it can get away with anything?"

Why is Paneer Butter Masala trending on Twitter

The 5% GST on packaged daily use food items like curd, paneer etc, has left paneer lovers sulking because it could mean that now their favourite paneer butter masala will be pricier, all thanks to the 5% GST. Netizens shared hilarious memes to convey their disappointment. And #PaneerButterMasala started trending on Twitter.

GST rate hike from 18 July

Consumers will now have to shell out more for rice, wheat and flour, among other items, if branded and packed in a unit container as the revised Goods and Services Tax comes into effect from 18 July. Pre-packaged and labelled pulses, and cereals like rice, wheat, and flour (atta) will now attract GST at the rate of 5 per cent when branded and packed in a unit container.

Other items such as curd, lassi, and puffed rice too would attract GST at the rate of 5 per cent when pre-packaged and labelled.

The decision to hike GST on these items were taken in the recently held 47th GST Council meeting in Chandigarh.

GST rate hike will lead further rise in inflation: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday said it is "cruel" on the part of the government to raise taxes on some essential items of consumption as it will lead to a further rise in inflation.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been protesting the hike in GST rates on items of mass consumption and have stalled proceedings of both houses of Parliament over the issue.

They also protested inside the Parliament complex and displayed the essential items of consumption there.