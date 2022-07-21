Why is Paneer butter masala trending on Twitter? Full story

GST rate hike from 18 July

Consumers will now have to shell out more for rice, wheat and flour, among other items, if branded and packed in a unit container as the revised Goods and Services Tax comes into effect from 18 July. Pre-packaged and labelled pulses, and cereals like rice, wheat, and flour (atta) will now attract GST at the rate of 5 per cent when branded and packed in a unit container.