Keeping the spirit of camaraderie and healthy competition alive, a unique digital campaign by DS Confectionery makers of Pass Pass Pulse candy has applauded various companies across categories through a series of smartly curated messages.

The campaign, which has kept social media abuzz, includes brands such as Swiggy, Zomato, Coca‐Cola, Fevicol, Hershey’s, Netflix India, McDonalds, Burger King, Tinder and Parle among others.

The objective is to celebrate the efforts of all these brands on World Compliment Day on Monday amid the ongoing pandemic. The company said these brands have managed to serve customers while leveraging social media to stay connected and engaged with them during such challenging times.

“2020 has been a year of reflections and the strategy to compliment brands who are truly doing good work is to create meaningful conversations. We have witnessed great success last year around such campaigns and we are looking forward to similar kind of create positive engagement this year as well," said Arvind Kumar, joint general manager, marketing, DS Confectionery Products Ltd.

Conceptualised by digital agency Foxymoron, the campaign has been strategised using interesting puns, humour, and good-natured wit to not only appreciate the good work of these companies but also to generate targeted brand conversations. The campaign follows standard template with the only change in various brand names.

For instance, one of the creatives read 'Dear Zomato, Thank you for being the 'Pulse' (image of Pulse candy is inserted) of the all the foodies'. Another one reads 'Dear Netflix, Thank you for being the 'Pulse' of entertainment. The creatives are being promoted across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

“Through the campaign designed for Pulse, we wanted to not only express our recognition of good work but also promote positive fun banter amongst brands. We believe our objective of carefully designing messages that match not only Pulse’s but also the intended brand’s personality, will create space for some interesting conversations," said Prachi Bali, national head client partnerships and business head, FoxyMoron.

