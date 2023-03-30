Ram Navami 2023: Ram Navami is an auspicious Hindu festival which is celebrated every year and marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. It falls on the Shukla Paksha Navami which the ninth day of the Chaitra month and is also the conclusion of Chaitra Navratri. He was born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya. The festival also celebrates the descent of Vishnu as the Rama avatar.

Ram Navami 2023 date and time:

According to the Hindu Calendar, Chaitra Navratri is marked in the month March or April. This year, Ram Navami falls today i.e. on 30 March. As per Drik Panchang, Lord Rama was born during Madhyahna period which is middle of Hindu day. Madhyahna which prevails for six Ghatis (approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes) is the most auspicious time to perform Rama Navami Puja rituals. According to Drik Panchang, it will last from 11:11 am to 1:40 pm this year. The Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment will be at 12:26 pm.

Ram Navami tithi begins from 9.07 pm on 29 March 2023 to 11.30 pm on 30 March, 2023.

Ram Navami History and Significance:

Lord Rama is considered a symbol of truth, righteousness, virtue, bravery, courage, and devotion to his duty. He is also the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The story of Ram Navami is also called the Vratha Katha.

It revolves around how King Dashratha and his wives performed Putra Kamesti Yagna on the advice of Rishi Vashishth as they were not able to give him an heir. After the yagna was completed, the three queens were given kheer blessed by the Lord of Yagna. After consuming the kheer, all three queen Kaushalya, Kaikeyi and Sumitra queens gave birth on the last day of the Chaitra month. Lord Ram was born to Queen Kaushalya, Bharat was born to Kaikeyi. The other two sons Lakshman and Shatrugana were born to Sumitra. The significance of the festival indicates the victory of good over evil and establishment of dharma to beat adharma. The Rama Navami festival celebration starts with offering water to Surya in the early morning to propitiate him. This is due to the belief that the descendants of Surya were the ancestors of Rama.