Why is Ram Navami celebrated? See History, significance, muhurat timings2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Ram Navami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram and is believed to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu.
Ram Navami 2023: Ram Navami is an auspicious Hindu festival which is celebrated every year and marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. It falls on the Shukla Paksha Navami which the ninth day of the Chaitra month and is also the conclusion of Chaitra Navratri. He was born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya. The festival also celebrates the descent of Vishnu as the Rama avatar.
