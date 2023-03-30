It revolves around how King Dashratha and his wives performed Putra Kamesti Yagna on the advice of Rishi Vashishth as they were not able to give him an heir. After the yagna was completed, the three queens were given kheer blessed by the Lord of Yagna. After consuming the kheer, all three queen Kaushalya, Kaikeyi and Sumitra queens gave birth on the last day of the Chaitra month. Lord Ram was born to Queen Kaushalya, Bharat was born to Kaikeyi. The other two sons Lakshman and Shatrugana were born to Sumitra. The significance of the festival indicates the victory of good over evil and establishment of dharma to beat adharma. The Ram Navami festival celebration starts with offering water to Surya in the early morning to propitiate him. This is due to the belief that the descendants of Surya were the ancestors of Rama.