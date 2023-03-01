Why is the auto industry split on free trade deals
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal says free-trade agreements (FTAs) with Japan and South Korea have cost India billions, with South Korean automakers importing “indiscriminately” into India
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal says free-trade agreements (FTAs) with Japan and South Korea have cost India billions, with South Korean automakers importing “indiscriminately" into India. Mint explains the auto sector’s complicated relationship with FTAs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×