Why is the auto industry split on free trade deals

India and the UK have had several rounds of talks on a potential FTA, and the country has also resumed FTA discussions with the EU. For the Indian side, to give automakers from these regions access by way of CBUs, at a time the industry is in a period of transition to electric vehicles, could be detrimental to the investments domestic players are making to prepare for this transition. For European OEMs, an FTA could mean cheaper access to India’s EV market: they can test the waters by importing vehicles they already sell in other markets.