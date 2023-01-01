Why is the Jain community protesting across the country? All you need to know

Why is the Jain community protesting across the country? All you need to know2 min read . 08:18 PM IST
- Memebers of Jain community on Sunday held a massive protest at India Gate in Delhi. Read on to know more
Members of Jain community on Sunday held a protest demonstration in masses in front of India Gate in national capital Delhi. They were protesting the Jharkhand government's decision to declare Sammed Shikharji, a Jain shrine, as a tourist place.
A Jain community also protested on Sunday in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, seeking action against anti-social elements allegedly desecrating the sacred Shetrunjaya Hills in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district.
Here's all you need to know
The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government has decided to turn the Parasnath Parvat and Tirtharaj Sammed Shikharji into eco-tourism spot. This decision received protests from the Jain community all across the country.
It is believed that 20 out of 24 Tirthankars (Jain spiritual leaders) attained salvation at Sammed Shikharji.
It is to be noted that Sammed Shikharji, located on the Parasnath Hills in the Giridih district of Jharkhand, is the biggest pilgrimage of the Jain community.
In Gujarat, the Jain community took out a rally seeking action against anti-social elements allegedly desecrating the sacred Shetrunjaya Hills. Situated on the banks of Shetrunji river around 164 feet above sea level, Shetrunjaya Hills near Palitana city are home to 865 Jain temples and is a holy place for Shwetambara Jains.
Members of the community have held more than 85 rallies in different parts of the state ever since the "charan paduka" of a Jain saint was vandalised at a temple on the hills on 26 November last year.
The community is demanding action against illegal mining on the hills that is desecrating the sanctity of the region and has flagged the issue of illegal construction
-Massive protests took place conducted by the Jain community in national capital Delhi on 1 January, 2023
-In Madhya Pradesh the Jain society took to the streets protesting Jharkhand government's decision.
- The Vishva Hindu Parishad has also issued a statement against the Jharkhand government's decision and said the VHP is determined to protect the sanctity of all pilgrimage sites in India.
-The area should be declared a holy area and there should not be any tourist activity involving meat and drugs, the VHP said in its statement
-Hundreds of members of the Jain community took out a rally in Ahmedabad on Sunday regarding the vandalism leading to desecration of the sacred Shetrunjaya Hills.
-AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also extended support to the protests and said the Jharkhand government must rescind the decision
-50,000 people from the Jain community in Mumbai carried out a protest demanding a ban on illegal mining and sales of illicit liquor in Palitana in Gujarat
