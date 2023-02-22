Why is there a delay in getting a Mayor in Delhi?

The national capital Delhi is likely to get its new Mayor on Wednesday after the Supreme Court's intervention. The apex court stepped in and ruled that Delhi's Mayor election will be conducted on priority. The polling will take place today at 11 am.

Here's why the Delhi Mayor's election faced multiple delays:

The key reason behind the delay in the election of the mayor in the national capital is the growing bitterness between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the PM Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

There have been three failed attempts of the Delhi municipal body to hold the mayor election due to political bickering between the two parties.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected at the very first session of the House after the civic polls.

However, it has been more than two months since the municipal polls were held and the city is yet to get a mayor.

The municipal elections in Delhi were held on December 4 and the results were announced on 7 December.

The AAP had emerged as a clear winner in the MCD polls held on December 4, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. The saffron party won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member Municipal House.

The municipal House has witnessed unprecedented developments since 6 January 6, when it was convened for the first time after the Delhi MCD elections. The House was adjourned following acrimonious exchanges between the members of the BJP and the AAP.

The second meeting of the House on January 24 was briefly adjourned after the oath-taking ceremony and subsequently, adjourned till the next date by pro-tem presiding officer and BJP councillor Satya Sharma.

The adjournment had prompted councillors, 13 MLAs, and three Rajya Sabha members of the AAP to sit on a "dharna" for nearly five hours in the chambers of the House -- Aruna Asaf Ali Sabhagar -- at the Civic Centre, demanding immediate holding of the mayoral poll.

Both the BJP and the AAP members held each other responsible for the derailment of the proceedings.

The Municipal House in Delhi re-convened on 6 February as the city hoped to get a mayor after much delay.

But it failed to elect a mayor for the third time, following a ruckus over the decision to allow the aldermen to vote in the mayoral poll, even as the AAP alleged a "planned conspiracy" by the BJP to stall the process and said it would move the Supreme Court to seek a "court-monitored" election.

A plea was thereafter filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi LG's decision to permit the nominated members to vote, after which the top court on February 8 issued a notice to the LG.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also sent a proposal to the LG to conduct elections on February 22 which was approved on February 18.