Why is there a delay in getting a Mayor in Delhi?
- Delhi Mayor election: The key reason behind the delay in the election of the mayor is the growing differences between AAP and BJP
The national capital Delhi is likely to get its new Mayor on Wednesday after the Supreme Court's intervention. The apex court stepped in and ruled that Delhi's Mayor election will be conducted on priority. The polling will take place today at 11 am.
