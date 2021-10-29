Why is there a delay in WHO EUL for Covaxin?

Public health experts have said that even though the vaccines is safe and efficacious the formal procedures are taking time for the approval. “Covaxin is one of the safest covid-19 vaccines available in the world which is developed on a safe and conventional platform. The efficacy data is already in public domain. The delay in getting the EUL from WHO may be because the company is very new in this process and they have also come up with new vaccine manufacturing plants. The WHO wants all the minute data regarding good manufacturing practices (GMP) to ensure that the pharmaceutical company will make quality vaccine before giving it a global go ahead," said Dr Naveen Thacker, president elect, international Pediatric Association and former civil society organization (CSO) representative to Gavi board, the Vaccine Alliance.