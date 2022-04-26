‘Why is there a power crisis in Jharkhand?' asks cricketer MS Dhoni's wife

‘Why is there a power crisis in Jharkhand?' asks cricketer MS Dhoni's wife1 min read . 09:44 AM IST
- ‘As a taxpayer of Jharkhand just want to know why is there a power crisis in Jharkhand since so many years?’ tweets MS Dhoni's wife
New Delhi: Sakshi Singh , the wife of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has questioned the Jharkhand government over the "power crisis" in the state.
"As a taxpayer of Jharkhand just want to know why is there a power crisis in Jharkhand since so many years? We are doing our part by consciously making sure we save energy!" Sakshi Dhoni tweeted.
Sakshi's tweet comes amid reports of coal shortages faced at power plants in the country.
Meanwhile, the Union Coal Ministry said that ample coal is available in the nation which is being refilled regularly with record production and will serve the country for another month.
“Ample coal is available in the nation which is being refilled regularly with record production and will serve us for another month. Currently, 72.5 MT of coal is present at different sources like stock with @CoalIndiaHQ, SCCL, washeries, etc., and 22.01 MT with TPPs," the ministry said in a tweet on Sunday.
Heatwave in Jharkhand
There is also a heatwave in the state with most parts of the state witnessing temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. A heatwave is predicted in the districts of Girdhi, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Ranchi, Bokaro, Koderma, Palamu, Garhwa, Chatra till April 28.
