Why is West Bengal Bandh today, August 28? All you need to know

  • A bandh has been called in West Bengal today after a violent protest in Kolkata on August 27 regarding a rape and murder case.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated28 Aug 2024, 07:41 AM IST
Police use water canons to disperse activists carrying India's national flag as they march towards the state secretariat demanding the resignation of Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of the country's West Bengal state amid protests against the rape and murder of a doctor near Howrah bridge in Kolkata on August 27, 2024. (Photo by AFP)
Police use water canons to disperse activists carrying India’s national flag as they march towards the state secretariat demanding the resignation of Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of the country’s West Bengal state amid protests against the rape and murder of a doctor near Howrah bridge in Kolkata on August 27, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

A bandh has been called in West Bengal today i.e. August 28. Kolkata descended into violence and chaos on August 27 after the Nabanna Abhijan protest rally in the state capital took a violent turn. The rally was organised in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Bengal Bandh Live Updates

Who has called for bandh in West Bengal today?

Following yesterday's violent clashes and chaos, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumder has called for a '12-hour bandh' in the state. Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda said that the 12-hour Bengal bandh will start from 6 am.

Also Read | BJP demands lie-detector test for CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata doctor rape case

As per reports, despite call for a bandh today, government offices, banks, schools, colleges, and petrol pumps will most likely remain open.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's chief advisor, Alapan Bandopadhyay, has firmly stated that the state government will not permit the 12-hour bandh called by the BJP today. He said, "The government will not allow any bandh on Wednesday. We urge people not to participate in it. All steps shall be taken to ensure that normal life is unaffected."

The chief advisor also added that transport services will continue as usual, and shops, marketplaces, and other business establishments have been instructed to remain open.

Also Read | ‘Curtains used to cordon off seminar hall in RG Kar hospital…’: Kolkata Police

What happened in the 'Nabanna Abhiyaan' protest rally?

A protest march to the West Bengal Secretariat, 'Nabanna,' was organised by the 'Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj' and other groups to express outrage over the recent rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata. Dubbed as "Nabanna Abhiyan", the rally started from the College Square. Protestors gathered at the Santragachi area in Howrah, where tensions escalated. Police used water cannons on protestors as they attempted to breach barricades, leading to clashes. Protestors also dragged away police barricades and police resorted to opening lathi-charge and lobbying tear gas shells to disperse them.

(With inputs from agencies)

28 Aug 2024, 07:41 AM IST
