Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Why is West Bengal Bandh today, August 28? All you need to know

Why is West Bengal Bandh today, August 28? All you need to know

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • A bandh has been called in West Bengal today after a violent protest in Kolkata on August 27 regarding a rape and murder case.

Police use water canons to disperse activists carrying India's national flag as they march towards the state secretariat demanding the resignation of Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of the country's West Bengal state amid protests against the rape and murder of a doctor near Howrah bridge in Kolkata on August 27, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

A bandh has been called in West Bengal today i.e. August 28. Kolkata descended into violence and chaos on August 27 after the Nabanna Abhijan protest rally in the state capital took a violent turn. The rally was organised in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Bengal Bandh Live Updates

Who has called for bandh in West Bengal today?

Following yesterday's violent clashes and chaos, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumder has called for a '12-hour bandh' in the state. Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda said that the 12 hour Bengal bandh will start from 6 am.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

On the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's chief advisor, Alapan Bandopadhyay, has firmly stated that the state government will not permit the 12-hour bandh called by the BJP today. He said, "The government will not allow any bandh on Wednesday. We urge people not to participate in it. All steps shall be taken to ensure that normal life is unaffected."

The chief advisor also added that transport services will continue as usual, and shops, marketplaces, and other business establishments have been instructed to remain open.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.