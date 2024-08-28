Why is West Bengal Bandh today, August 28? All you need to know

A bandh has been called in West Bengal today i.e. August 28. Kolkata descended into violence and chaos on August 27 after the Nabanna Abhijan protest rally in the state capital took a violent turn. The rally was organised in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengal Bandh Live Updates Who has called for bandh in West Bengal today? Following yesterday's violent clashes and chaos, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumder has called for a '12-hour bandh' in the state. Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda said that the 12 hour Bengal bandh will start from 6 am.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's chief advisor, Alapan Bandopadhyay, has firmly stated that the state government will not permit the 12-hour bandh called by the BJP today. He said, "The government will not allow any bandh on Wednesday. We urge people not to participate in it. All steps shall be taken to ensure that normal life is unaffected."