Why ISKCON’s Rath Yatra dates are at the centre of row with Puri’s Jagannath Temple

A fresh controversy has resurfaced over the celebration of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, with Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb once again asking the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to strictly follow the traditional festival calendar observed at the Jagannath Temple in Odisha.

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According to PTI, Puri's titular king, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, wrote to ISKCON to stop holding the Rath Yatra and Snana Yatra on dates that do not align with Hindu scriptures. His appeal comes amid continuing differences between the temple administration and ISKCON over the scheduling of the Rath Yatra outside of India.

The issue is over when the festival should be celebrated. The Jagannath Temple, Puri, follows a Hindu Lunar calendar, with Snana Yatra being observed on the ‘Jyestha Purnima Tithi’, and the annual Rath Yatra beginning on ‘Ashadha Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi’, where the dates can change every year on the basis of the Tithi.

According to PTI, the Gajapati Maharaja has argued that while the manner of celebrating the festival can vary depending on local circumstances, the dates themselves cannot be altered because they are prescribed by scriptures. In his latest communication to ISKCON's Governing Body Commission, Dibyasingha Deb said changing the dates compromises the sanctity of one of Hinduism's most revered festivals. He maintained that the Jagannath tradition has been observed for centuries and should remain uniform worldwide.

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Why does ISKCON celebrate Rath Yatras on different dates? According to PTI, ISKCON has maintained that organising Rath Yatras outside India presents practical challenges, often making it difficult to observe the festival on the exact tithi observed in Puri. The organisation has previously said that permissions for public processions in several countries are granted only on weekends or on dates approved by local civic authorities. Other logistical factors, including road closures, crowd management and local regulations, also influence the scheduling of overseas Rath Yatras.

ISKCON has argued that the celebrations held abroad are intended to spread devotion to Lord Jagannath and are not meant to replace or alter the significance of the original Rath Yatra in Puri.

According to PTI, the organisation has already agreed to observe Snana Yatra on the scripturally prescribed date across its temples. However, differences remain over the scheduling of Rath Yatra processions in several countries.

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The disagreement is not new. According to PTI, the Puri Gajapati has repeatedly written to ISKCON over the past few years, urging it to align overseas celebrations with the traditional calendar. He has also previously appealed to the President of India and the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter. As chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, Dibyasingha Deb has said that observing Rath Yatra on different dates could create confusion among devotees and dilute centuries-old religious traditions associated with the Puri temple.

The issue has also been discussed by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), which has consistently maintained that festivals associated with Lord Jagannath should be observed in accordance with scriptural prescriptions. For ISKCON, however, the challenge lies in balancing religious tradition with the practical realities of organising large public processions in different countries, where permissions and civic regulations often dictate the dates on which such events can be held.

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According to PTI, the latest appeal from the Puri Gajapati aims to resolve the long-running dispute through dialogue while ensuring that Rath Yatra celebrations around the world remain, as far as possible, aligned with the traditions observed at the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

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