Why IT attrition is high despite a risk of recession

The junior to middle layers of the IT industry are the most impacted, since during the hiring frenzy, they were the ones to be hired on a mass scale. And many of them got out-of-turn promotions as a retention measure. However, companies are getting more stringent with productivity now with a slowdown and possible recession looming in many advanced economies, said Manu Saigal, director for general staffing at staffing firm Adecco. New entrants in the lower ranks are being terminated as IT firms downsize their reserves—they no longer need the bench strength they did a few months ago.