Why it’s the right time to reform GST

Moreover, the share of input tax credit in their turnover could be large. Also, there is considerable possibility of misusing the system through fake invoicing by creating subsidiaries to avail of input tax credit (all this of course when the technology is not operational). If e-invoicing has invoked better compliance of the tax, the GST Council is well advised to expand the coverage under e-invoicing up to ₹50 crore within the financial year and up to ₹5 crore by June next year.