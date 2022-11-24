Why Jet Airways 2.0 has yet to take off

The consortium said it has to restructure salaries for some employees to secure cash flows. One-third of the total workforce of around 230-250 employees is set to be impacted from December. Many of the affected staff will be on temporary pay reduction of up to 50%. Around 10% of the employee strength will be on leave without pay for a temporary period. The management has not clarified till when the new measures will remain in place. It is also not clear whether the airline will hire more people for now.