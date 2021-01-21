Why legal reform remains an afterthought

Second, laws are often not statutes, but subordinate legislation in the form of rules, regulations, notifications, orders, circulars. If statutes aren’t available, it follows that subordinate legislation isn’t available either, except for India Code. In the case of states, except those that are part of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade’s (DIPP’s) ease of doing business exercise. Therefore, “law" is what a government official proclaims it to be. Since reforms are about transparency and reduction in discretion, this is undesirable. To impart some optimism, an exercise to incorporate state laws into Indian Code has started, but it’s early days.