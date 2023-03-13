Why local banks are insulated from SVB ripples

As of now, there seems to be limited impact on Indian banks as they have little exposure to Silicon Valley Bank. Experts said that given how tightly local banks are regulated, they are unlikely to face a similar fate in the foreseeable future. Macquarie Capital says Indian banks largely do not fund startups and hence any impact on the startup world should be manageable to a large extent. In December, RBI’s stress tests found that banks would be able to withstand severe stress. It found that even if customers withdraw 15% of uninsured deposits, liquid assets equivalent to 12.2% of total assets would be available.