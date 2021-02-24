Why Maharashtra wants to ban Patanjali's Covid medicine Coronil

Why Maharashtra wants to ban Patanjali's Covid medicine Coronil2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 05:54 AM IST
Maharashtra reported 6,218 new Covid cases and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said the sale of Coronil, which Patanjali group claims to be the 'first evidence-based medicine' for Covid-19, will not be allowed in the state without 'proper certification'.
“The IMA has questioned the said ‘clinical trials’ of Coronil & WHO refuted the false claims made by Patanjali Ayurveda for giving any certificate regarding its effectiveness for Covid19 treatment. Launching such a drug hurriedly and being endorsed by two senior Central Union Ministers is highly deplorable. Selling of Coronil without proper certification from competent health organizations like WHO, IMA and others will not be allowed in Maharashtra," Deshmukh had tweeted.
Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for promoting Patanjali's Coronil Ayurvedic medicine.
"It was claimed by Baba Ramdev along with Health Minister that the said Coronil Ayurvedic medicine has got WHO certification. This has been clearly denied by WHO in an official tweet. The said false and fabricated projection of an unscientific medicine by the Health Minister to the entire country and being rejected by WHO is a slap and insult to the people of the country," IMA statement reads.
The World Health Organization (WHO), however, clarified in a tweet that it has not reviewed or certified the efficacy of Patanjali's Covid-19.
On February 19, Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved had said the Coronil tablet had received certification from the Ayush Ministry as a medicine supporting Covid-19 treatment as per the WHO's certification scheme.
However, Patanjali's managing director Acharya Balkrishna later said "We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India" and "WHO do not approve or disapprove any drugs".
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 6,218 new Covid cases and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state Health Department said the total count of cases reported in the state has gone up to 21,12,312, including 53,409 active cases. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the country. The number of new cases in the state has seen a surge over the last few weeks.
