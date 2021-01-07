Why MDR remains a thorny issue for payments players

Consumers have gained the most because of the steps that have been taken by the government to boost digital payments in the country. However, they have also been increasingly facing failure in UPI-related payment transactions. UPI payments do not impose any cost on the customer or the merchant as the MDR is zero. As a result, experts believe that banks do not have any incentive for making greater investment to ensure that the UPI system is robust or to get more customers to adopt the real-time digital payments system.