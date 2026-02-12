Why meat shops will remain closed in Bengaluru on February 15? GBA explains

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has announced a ban on meat sales and animal slaughter on Sunday, February 15, in Karnataka’s capital, Bengaluru. According to a directive issued on social media platform X, all slaughterhouses and meat shops across the city will remain closed.

The order has been confirmed by the Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, who stressed that meat shops within the jurisdiction of the Greater Bengaluru Authority will stay shut for the day.

The GBA announced the decision on X on February 12, stating:

"On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, animal slaughter in slaughterhouses and sale of meat in shops across the jurisdiction of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will be completely prohibited.

This directive has been issued by the Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, GBA."

Similar bans observed on other occasions Notably, this is not the only occasion on which such restrictions are imposed. Days such as the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Mahatma Buddha are also observed as dry days and non-vegetarian days.

Significance of Maha Shivaratri Maha Shivaratri is a significant festival for devotees of Lord Shiva. The day symbolises the remembrance of overcoming darkness and ignorance. Celebrated across India, the festival marks the convergence of Shiva and Shakti and honours Lord Shiva, the "destroyer of evil".

UP CM issues law and order warning ahead of festivals Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take strict action against anyone attempting to disrupt peace during the upcoming festivals, warning that efforts to vitiate the atmosphere during Holi, Mahashivratri and Ramzan would not be tolerated.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on the state’s law and order situation with senior officials, the chief minister said Holi would be celebrated from March 2 to 4 and emphasised that an atmosphere of joy and communal harmony must be ensured across Uttar Pradesh, including the Braj region.

He also instructed authorities to prevent the entry of disruptive elements into processions and to take firm action against those seeking to spread unrest or create disorder.