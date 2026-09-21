New Delhi: India's Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has recently been receiving requests from unexpected quarters to help resolve consumer grievances, leaving it grappling with jurisdictional questions over how to proceed.
Why ministries and regulators are turning to the CCPA on consumer grievances
SummaryThe top consumer protection watchdog is increasingly finding itself at the centre of grievances spanning sectors it does not directly regulate, as government ministries, departments and sectoral regulators seek its help in resolving complaints that fall between regulatory jurisdictions.
New Delhi: India's Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has recently been receiving requests from unexpected quarters to help resolve consumer grievances, leaving it grappling with jurisdictional questions over how to proceed.
About the Author
Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.