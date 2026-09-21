Why ministries and regulators are turning to the CCPA on consumer grievances

“This could explain why the CCPA may be taking a step back in some cases. However, it may still be useful for the authority to examine such matters because the scope of the CCPA is quite broad. If it finds that consumers have suffered injury or that specific consumer-protection safeguards have not been followed, the CCPA can take cognizance of the matter. It can also refer the matter to the concerned sectoral regulator and, depending on the circumstances, provide appropriate relief to the aggrieved consumers,” Kulkarni said.